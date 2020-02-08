SAHA board approves changes to public housing fees

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Authority’s board of commissioners has approved reducing some fees in public housing units to help low-income residents already experiencing hardships.

The biggest new change is to fees charged to public housing tenants for paying rent late. Tenants are currently charged an initial $30 late fee after the fifth of the month and a second late fee of $20 after the 15th of the month.

Through the new lease agreement, the fee will be lowered to 10% of a tenant's rent, resulting in a minimum fee of $1 and a maximum fee of $30.

The second late fee has been removed.

SAHA is also reducing fees for unauthorized pets and parking.

The new changes will be in effect starting March 1.