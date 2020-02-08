SAPD: Man stabbed in hip after fight, suspect sought

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the hip after a fight broke out early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Porter Street on the city’s East Side.

Police say two men got into a fight in the backyard of a home; however, neither of the men lived there.

One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the hip, authorities say.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and will be interviewed for further information, according to SAPD.

Witnesses told police the suspect is likely a homeless person in the neighborhood.

The investigation is still ongoing.