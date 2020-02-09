Arlington PD: Teen shot, killed by bully

ARLINGTON, Texas – A teen is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting in Texas.

The victim reportedly tried to defend a boy from a bully, KTVT reports.

Police said that bully later got a gun and got his revenge.

Samuel Reynolds, 16, was an Arlington High School sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area.

A few days ago, police say he intervened to stop another teenager who was being assault and bullied by a 15-year-old, KTVT reports.

Police say the 15-year-old bully confronted Reynolds on Friday, pulling a .40 caliber gun and shooting him.

Reynolds later died from the incident, according to authorities.

Police say security cameras captured the 15-year-old pulling the gun and shooting Reynolds, KTVT reports.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

Arlington High School raised its flag at half-staff in honor of the student and has grief counselors on site, available for students.