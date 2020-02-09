BCSO: Over $105K worth of THC, marijuana found in man’s luggage at SA airport

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized large amounts of THC products smuggled in from Colorado in a man’s luggage at the San Antonio International Airport.

Officials say K9 Rocket and investigators found the THC products Friday, Feb. 7 after assisting the DEA in a luggage search.

Lawrence Rangel, 40, was suspected of having narcotics in his luggage and K9 Rocket was alerted to THC, which led to the discovery, officials say.

GREAT JOB K9 ROCKET & BCSO NARCS On Friday, February 7, 2020, Bexar County Sheriff’s Narcotic Investigators and K9-... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Inside the luggage, officials found 26 grams of THC, 12 ounces of marijuana and four pounds of edibles containing THC, according to the BCSO.

Lawrence was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four grams to 400 grams, and possession of marijuana.

According to officials, the estimated street value for the drug bust is estimated at $105,440.