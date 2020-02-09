Man survives after being hit by a train

A man who was sideswiped by a passing train is expected to be OK, according to police.

It happened near 100 W. Ashby around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The man was walking along the train tracks near Ashby St. when the train passed by and hit the man, throwing him onto the pavement, according to SAPD.

The train stopped and emergency crews were called.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.