San Antonio police search for two men who shot a woman twice

San Antonio Police are looking for two men who, they say, shot a woman two times before getting away.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday near 4100 N. Hein Rd.

The woman was talking down the street trying to get to her husband’s place of business when the two men pulled up in a silver vehicle. pulled out a gun, and shot the woman in the lower back and ankle, according to San Antonio Police.

The woman, who was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, told police she didn’t know the men.

At last check, the two suspects are still on the run.