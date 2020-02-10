Amber alert issued for 7-year-old and 1-year-old after mother found murdered, police say

DALLAS – An Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1-year-old Julien Rodgers who are believed to be in grave and immediate danger.

Dallas police are asking for help finding the children whose mother was found murdered inside their apartment during a welfare check Sunday night, according to NBCDFW.

The boys are believed to be with Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, who is described as being about 5-feet-11-inches tall.

Palmore was last heard from in Dallas, according to the alert. Police said Palmore is 155 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and gold-dyed long dreadlocks.

Jorden is around 4 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes, long dreadlocks and weighs around 60 pounds, according to the alert.

Julien is around 2 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs around 25 pounds, the alert states.

Police were seen towing a white Nissan Sentra sedan from the apartment complex Monday, according to NBCDFW. The connection between the car and the disappearance isn’t immediately clear.

Dallas police didn’t specify how Palmore knows the children.

Anyone who might have information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4312.