Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson to return to SA after 3 sold-out shows

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astrophysicist, author and science communicator will be welcomed back to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this year.

Tyson has been the Frederick P. Rose director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for East and Space in New York City since 1996. He founded the Department of Astrophysics in 1997 and has been a research associate there since 2003.

After three sold-out performances in San Antonio, Tyson will be back on Dec. 7 to present “This Just In: Latest Discoveries in the Universe,” which blends his personal and professional spheres of astronomy, socio-politics and popular culture.

Tickets will range in prices from $50 to $250 and can be found on the Tobin Center’s website beginning Friday.