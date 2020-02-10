57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

57ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Feb. 10

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A student death has been reported at Reagan High School
  • A New Braunfels family is grieving the loss of two children after one has been accused of murdering the other
  • Minor accident involving a 6-year-old boy raises concerns over east side intersection

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: