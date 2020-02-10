Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening head injury in crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling on Waverly Avenue when he hit a parked car, possibly after being hit by another vehicle.

Police said that other vehicle likely left the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered a life-threatening head injury, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man injured was not released.