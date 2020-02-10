‘RAMP UP’ your business with Leadership San Antonio 2020 event

SAN ANTONIO – Small businesses are the backbone of San Antonio’s economy, which is why Leadership San Antonio 2020 is hosting a “RAMP UP Your Business” event Wednesday.

“'RAMP UP’ is an opportunity for small businesses to come network and talk to the leaders in leadership San Antonio, so we can hopefully help them further accelerate their small business in the economy of San Antonio,” said co-chair of Leadership San Antonio’s 2020 class, Brian Hurtak.

At the event, small business owners will be able to engage with other company owners and leaders from across the Alamo City.

Meghan Garza of the Steering Committee of Leadership San Antonio 2020, said the event will feature leaders from nonprofit organizations, marketing, Fortune 100 companies and independent contractors.

“It’s an opportunity to ask any questions, bring up any issue, and get non-biased, objective feedback,” Garza said.

“RAMP UP Your Business” is taking place Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1-2 p.m. at the Maestro Entrepreneurship Center.

Small business owners who wish to participate must sign up online in advance here. Only a limited amount of spots are available.