Anxiety around reading can lead to lower reading comprehension scores

Reading is one of the fundamental building blocks for learning. But what happens if your child has anxiety about reading?

Researchers asked 600 first and second graders from the Midwest about their feelings on reading and measured their reading achievement by having the child pronounce and read words aloud.

They found kids who had anxiety about reading in the fall of the school year had lower reading test scores in the spring, suggesting parents may want to focus on reducing children’s negative feelings about reading.

Parents can ease their child’s anxiety by praising them, and being specific when pointing out their progress.

Parents can also taken them to the library to listen to audiobooks.

Studies have shown using audiobooks allows listeners to practice language comprehension skills.