IKEA giving away first-ever Fiesta medals during anniversary weekend

SAN ANTONIO – IKEA has caught Fiesta fever for the first time.

The Swedish retailer has released a photo of its first-ever Fiesta medal, which pays tribute to burros and papel picado in its iconic blue and yellow hues.

It will go on sale to the public starting Monday after the store’s anniversary celebration this weekend.

The celebration will mark a year since thousands of eager fans braved temperatures in the 30s for the brand’s first South Texas store. Before the Live Oak location, locals either headed to Round Rock or Houston, or chose the delivery route for IKEA goods.

LOOK BACK: Thousands brave cold for IKEA grand opening in Live Oak

On Saturday and Sunday, the first 500 IKEA Family members to show their Family cards will receive a free medal and a mystery envelope with a coupon for a redeemable prize. Prizes range from FRAKTA bags to signature POANG chairs to $250 gift cards and more.

A set by DJ Jarvis and free balloon animals for children will take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days, and workshops are scheduled for Saturday.

Customers can begin lining up at 6 a.m. on both days, but the store opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

People are already buzzing over this year’s Fiesta medals

People can also RSVP online, but that does not guarantee a Fiesta medal. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, according to IKEA.

Medals will be sold for $10 at the Fiesta San Antonio Store on Broadway and online on Monday. Sales will benefit Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA).

“At IKEA we believe children are the most important people in the world,” Janeli Castrejana, IKEA Live Oak Loyalty Manager, said in a news release. “We could think of no better way to celebrate our first medal and birthday than by giving back to the community and helping a great cause.”

She said the medals will not be sold at the IKEA store.

Fiesta cowgirl boots go on sale this week