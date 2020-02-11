Mother, toddler son burned in New Braunfels house fire recovering in hospital

New Braunfels – A 24-year-old mother and her toddler son are recovering in the hospital after a fire ripped through their home in New Braunfels.

The fire happened Friday in the 200 block of Loma Vista Street.

Two other men were also sent to the hospital, but they have both been released.

The New Braunfels Fire Department reported that more than a dozen people lived on the property.

Jesus Saenz Jr. said he was staying in the garage when the fire broke out.

“My brother in law comes over there and knocks and says, “The house is on fire,’” Saenz said. “And I’m like, ‘What?’ I came out, and sure enough, it happened all in the house.”

Saenz said he wasn't hurt, but his niece and her little boy are still in the hospital.

"My niece, she got burned pretty bad, but she's in critical (condition)," Saenz said. "Her son, he burned his back, his hand and his ear."

The New Braunfels Fire Department said the property was a total loss.

"We can't stay here, and they got all the power off," Saenz said. "I don't have anywhere to go, so I'm packing my stuff, and I don't know where I'm going."

Fire investigators are now looking into what caused the fire, but they believe it started in the front bedroom.