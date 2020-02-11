SAPD: Woman beaten by boyfriend’s family members after reporting him to police

SAN ANTONIO – After filing an assault report against her boyfriend, a woman was beaten by his family members, according to San Antonio police.

Crystal Gonzales, 21, and Grace Gonzales, 70, were arrested Monday on suspicion of retaliation, court records showed.

Crystal Gonzales is the man’s sister and Grace Gonzales is his grandmother. The man’s mother and her boyfriend were also arrested in connection with the case, but they were not named in the affidavit and the police report was not ready Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The woman reported her boyfriend to police on Sunday, according to the affidavit. Police found her boyfriend at a convenience store and arrested him on an assault charge, according to the affidavit.

Later that day, police were called to the apartment again, according to the affidavit, for a burglary report.

The woman was on the phone with police as the suspects banged on the door and demanded to be let into the home, according to the affidavit.

The mother told her boyfriend, “break the f—king door, it’s my f—king apartment anyway!”

The suspects broke the door in and assaulted the woman, who was curled up in the bathtub.

Crystal and Grace Gonzales fled from the apartment by the time police arrived, but the mother and her boyfriend were arrested on the scene, according to the affidavit.

Both suspects’ bail amounts were set at $10,000 each, according to the affidavit.