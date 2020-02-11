WATCH LIVE: CDC provides update on coronavirus

Published: February 11, 2020, 8:53 am Updated: February 11, 2020, 9:01 am

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will provide an update on the ongoing response to the coronavirus.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

To the view the livestream, click above.

City says some Bexar County residents are in self-quarantine for coronavirus in their own homes

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.