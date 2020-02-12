02/11/2020 KSAT 12 6 O’clock News

SAN ANTONIO – 11 people arrested in Guadalupe County after two-year investigation by the DEA, Seguin PD and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s office.

Guadalupe Co. Sheriff’s Office assisting Sugar Land police in double murder investigation, after man was found dead near San Marcos.

Bexar County Opioid Task Force announce program to assist drug offenders after release from jail.

