Vintage outdoor market returning to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Vintage Market Days of Greater San Antonio is returning to San Antonio Feb. 28 through March 1.

The upscale, open-air vintage market will take place at San Antonio Rose Palace at 25665 Boerne Stage Road.

Shoppers can expect to find vintage, architecturally salvaged and repurposed items like furniture, paintings, housewares, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more from a multitude of vendors.

New renderings show ‘America’s largest indoor water park’ slated to open in Texas in 2020

Tickets for Vintage Market Days can be purchased here. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

The market will open daily at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

5 clearest lakes, reservoirs for swimming in Texas

San Antonio Rose Palace has famously hosted the George Strait Team Roping Classic and other western events.