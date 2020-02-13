City officials announce R&D League initiative

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s Office of Innovation on Wednesday unveiled the details of a new partnership with USAA, UTSA and Southwest Research Institute that will allow for testing projects meant to help the community.

Within the next few months, the R&D League will test six projects that are aimed at helping the community.

One of the projects include putting sensors on solid waste vehicles to collect data on potholes, use artificial intelligence to monitor traffic and create a city portal for ideas.

City officials said the R&D League allows them to tap into minds and expertise they currently don’t have.