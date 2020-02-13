DoSeum celebrates its 5th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Since its reopening, the DoSeum has welcomed close to 2-million curious minds with a desire to learn and play. This week, the San Antonio’s kids museum is celebrating five years of exhibits and programs geared towards STEM and the arts.

Chris Navarro is the director of partnerships and community programs at the DoSeum. He's been with the organization since 2012 at the downtown location but knew their new home off of Broadway would be the perfect place to ignite curiosity all while focusing on early childhood education.

"It was just amazing from the very start to see so many people come and enjoy the place and be a part of this quarter in the city that was developed into the arts and culture zone of San Antonio," Navarro said.

According to Daniel J. Minelli, CEO of the DoSeum, it's a perfect space in a community that deeply cares for children.

"Right now, we're doing a lot of exploratory work with immersive technologies for learning story spaces, but we're most proud of our new inclusion platform where we're altering programs and creating special experiences for kids who learn differently than others," Minelli said.

In celebration of their 5th birthday, the DoSeum is paging all agents for a special mission that will re-open this Saturday, Feb. 15.

"It's really exciting where layers of technology that we developed with graduate students and engineering," Minelli said.

All details will be unveiled later this week during a press conference to celebrate the DoSeum’s anniversary.