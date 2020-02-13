50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

50ºF

Local News

KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 13, 2020

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, Cibolo police are looking for a group of suspects accused of driving through a CVS and attempting to steal an ATM.

San Antonio city council is set to vote on the future of Pre-K 4 SA today.

Plus, a new study by WalletHub ranked San Antonio 103 out of 174 healthiest cities in America.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.