KSAT12 News GMSA, February 12, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested David DonJuan. He is accused of killing a San Antonio Independent School District teacher on Feb. 1.

The City of San Antonio and the CDC will be holding a news conference about the Coronavirus. Health officials could neither confirm nor deny if there is a case of the Coronavirus in San Antonio.

Some people are concerned the Coronavirus will negatively impact the production of Fiesta medals.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.