Local News

KSAT12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – An unplanned news conference is set to happen in San Antonio Thursday morning on the Coronavirus.

One company is concerned the Coronavirus could impact Fiesta medals.

A San Antonio Judge caught campaigning for his daughter even though state law forbids it.

