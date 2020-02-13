Officials: Man set fire to neighbor’s front yard, facing arson charge

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of setting fire to his neighbor's front yard is now facing a charge of arson.

San Antonio Police Department said 46-year-old Ryan Jenkins poured gasoline on his neighbor’s yard on Feb. 7th, lit a cigarette and threw it on the ground, causing a fire.

Authorities say the incident was captured on the homeowner's surveillance camera.

Jenkins is awaiting indictment and his pre-hearing is set for March 17, according to the Bexar County Courts website.

