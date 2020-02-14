KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Fe. 13

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

A Coronavirus patient is currently isolated at Methodist Hospital Texsan

The CDC says the risk of public exposure to the Coronavirus remains low

The city and fire union have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.