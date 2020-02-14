51ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Fe. 13

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A Coronavirus patient is currently isolated at Methodist Hospital Texsan
  • The CDC says the risk of public exposure to the Coronavirus remains low
  • The city and fire union have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement

