KSAT12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, February 13, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Local scientists are joining the race to find a cure for the Coronavirus.

A couple from San Antonio is stuck on a cruise ship overseas amid concerns of the Coronavirus.

Health officials emphasize the flu remains a greater threat and provides an update on face masks.

