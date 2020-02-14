41ºF

Police seek man involved in multiple theft cases around San Antonio

Family Dollar on South W.W. White Road
Family Dollar on South W.W. White Road (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The search is on for a man whom police say is a suspect in multiple theft cases around San Antonio.

Surveillance cameras took photos of the man at a Family Dollar on South W.W. White Road.

San Antonio police say the man picked up several household goods and then walked out without paying.

Police also believe the man is a suspect in several other locations around the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7716.

