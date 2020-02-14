Police seek man involved in multiple theft cases around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The search is on for a man whom police say is a suspect in multiple theft cases around San Antonio.
Surveillance cameras took photos of the man at a Family Dollar on South W.W. White Road.
San Antonio police say the man picked up several household goods and then walked out without paying.
Police also believe the man is a suspect in several other locations around the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7716.
If you will please take a looksie 👀👀👀👀 On January 30, 2020 around 1752 hours this male suspect walked into the Family...Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Thursday, February 13, 2020
