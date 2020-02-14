Police: Suspect shot man after fight in Converse home

Nearly three weeks after a man was shot in the calf in a Converse home, police arrested one suspect in connection with the case.

Tyler Thibodeaux, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 26, police were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Meadow Gate.

Police were told a disturbance occurred and one man was shot in the leg. A juvenile resident told police there was a fight at the home between Thibodeaux and another man, according to the arrest affidavit.

The man left the home and was walking down the street when Thibodeaux went outside with a gun and shot him, according to the affidavit.

The gunman fled in a black BMW, witnesses said.

The car was found abandoned later that night near a park. Police tracked down the car’s owner, but the owner had already retained an attorney, according the arrest affidavit.

The owner’s son, who was identified as the driver of the BMW on the night of the shooting, met with police at the attorney’s office on Jan. 30, according to the arrest affidavit.

The driver confirmed that a fight broke out in the home, and that Thibodeaux retrieved his gun to commit the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The driver told police that he tried prevent Thibodeaux from leaving the home, but Thibodeaux went through the backdoor to chase down the shooting victim, according to the affidavit.

Thibodeaux put the gun back in the home and had the driver take him to the park, where they went in separate directions, the driver told police.

Thibodeaux’s bond was set at $75,000.