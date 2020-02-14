SA man arrested after DPS troopers find 124 cloned credit cards in home, car

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in Bexar County led to the discovery of more than 100 cloned credit cards, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Jan. 21, a Texas Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Rolando Rosabal Dominguez, 43, for a traffic offense, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police: Suspect shot man after fight in Converse home

Dominguez allegedly gave the trooper permission to search his vehicle. Inside the car, authorities found nine gift cards with magnetic strips inside a cigarette box that was hidden in the air conditioning vent, according to the affidavit.

Troopers also found a piece of paper with the cards, containing credit card numbers along with security codes commonly found on the back of the card, according to the affidavit.

Investigators from the Texas Comptroller’s Office arrived on the scene and also found that Dominguez was transporting fuel without the proper paperwork. He was subsequently arrested for felony charges related to the fuel, according to the affidavit.

Woman killed in NE Side house fire identified

Troopers obtained a search warrant for Dominguez’s home later that day and found more cards. In total, 124 cloned cards were found.

Dominguez was charged with two counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of fraudulent possession or use of a credit card. His bail was set at $25,000, jail records show.