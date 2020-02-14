San Antonio 1st grader draws dog pooping on her bed in hilarious school art project

SAN ANTONIO – A first-grader at a San Antonio elementary school had an interesting take on a recent school art project that ended with a rather unique drawing of a puppy pooping on the bed in the middle of the night.

The prompt? Draw a puppy doing your favorite thing.

According to her mother, 7-year-old Orianna, who “has a long history of avant-garde gallery pieces," came home with her masterpiece on Wednesday.

“She drew a self-portrait last month of her getting ready in the morning with a green fart bubble coming out of her butt, and the art teacher made her erase it because she was going to hang it in the hallway,” she said.

Orianna has a penchant for animal farts and general bodily functions, according to her mom.

You do you, girl!