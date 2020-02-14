San Antonio receives $26M in reimbursement for Mission Reach Project

SAN ANTONIO – A total of $26 million is being reinvested in San Antonio.

On Friday, Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority received the final installment of reimbursement funds for the Mission Reach Project along the San Antonio River.

The project extended trails along the river, from South Alamo to Mission Espada, and created an inviting environment for other outdoor activities, like kayaking, fishing and canoeing.

The cost of the Mission Reach Project is more than $100 million.

Local leaders say the funds received will be put toward phase four of a similar project - the San Pedro Creek Project.

The first and second reimbursements total are a combined $61 million.