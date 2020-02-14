SAPD searching for missing, endangered 89-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing, endangered 89-year-old man.

Thomas Knodell was reported missing Thursday, Feb. 13 and was last seen in the 300 block of Shadwell, according to authorities.

Police say he is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

He is described as having straight-ear top hair, is right handed and was last seen wearing a blue and red long-sleeve plaid shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with more information on Knodell’s whereabouts Is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.