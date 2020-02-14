Silver Alert issued for missing San Antonio woman, 70

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 70-year-old San Antonio woman.

Police are searching for Virginia Ann Pecina, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Law enforcement officials believe Pecina’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Pecina was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of El Monte Boulevard driving a gray, 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate JCW 2525.

Pecina is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black and gray hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a beige hat, a dark gray shirt, a beige jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Pecina, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.