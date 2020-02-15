Fisher House residents have gender reveal party for sailor

Blue meant a lot of joy, not sadness, for a sailor and his wife at the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Fisher House on Jan. 31.

The Fisher House, which serves as a home for families of ill or injured patients receiving treatment, held a gender reveal party for Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Aashis Luitel and his wife, who are expecting their first child this year.

A balloon was popped and blue confetti flew out, signaling the couple will have a boy.

Cake, decorations and snacks were brought in for everyone at the Fisher House for the reveal.