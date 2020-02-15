50ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Feb. 14

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A teen faces a murder charge in connection with a man found dead near Harlandale High School
  • Animal Care Services is looking for the person who abused a dog using rubber bands
  • Methodist Healthcare System says provides update on Coronavirus patient in isolation

