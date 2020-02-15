KSAT12 News at 5, Feb. 14
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- A teen faces a murder charge in connection with a man found dead near Harlandale High School
- Animal Care Services is looking for the person who abused a dog using rubber bands
- Methodist Healthcare System says provides update on Coronavirus patient in isolation
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.