Report: San Antonio is one of the most unhealthy cities in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians LOVE food; however, with this in mind, it may not come as a surprise to you that San Antonio was also ranked as one of the most unhealthy cities in the nation.

According to a new report from WalletHub, San Antonio was ranked as the 103rd least healthy city out of 174 U.S. cities total.

The study included the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state, according to WalletHub.

The rankings were based on health care, food, fitness and green space.

San Antonio wasn’t the only Texas city on the list – in fact, the most unhealthy city out of all 174 cities was Brownsville, Texas.

The second-worst most unhealthy city was Laredo, Texas, according to the WalletHub report.

Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Amarillo, Garland, Grand Prairie and Irving, Texas were also included - all of which ranked even worse than San Antonio.

To see the full report, click here.

