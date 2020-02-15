Arson investigation underway after house fire on Southwest Side, per SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are leading an arson investigation after two structures in the backyard of a home caught fire on the Southwest Side Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. in the 5300 block of Gwenda Lea Street near Old Pearsall Road.

More than 10 fire units were called to the scene.

Firefighters say both of the structures were fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Battalion Chief Russell Johnson said crews were forced to fight the flames from the outside, due to the risks.

“There were a lot of security fences, so it was hard to get to the fire. There was risk…,” said Johnson.

No injuries were reported and the family escaped the fire safely.

Firefighters say the family can still live in the main home, as it did not sustain any damages.

Officials will stay on scene for a few more hours, as there’s a lot of damage to go through and arson is suspected,

The family told officials people wanted to stay in the home Friday night but they said no… Then, they woke up to the flames.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.