Arson investigation underway after North Side apartment fire
Four apartments were damaged from the fire, per SA firefighters
SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after multiple apartments were heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened at an apartment building in the 6000 block of Blanco Road.
Not many details were given at the scene, but we do know four apartments were burned.
No word yet on injuries.
Firefighters estimate about $75,000 in damages.
