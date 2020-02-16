Don Pedrito Jaramillois shrine vandalized in South Texas, per city officials

A shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillois was damaged in Falfurrias, Texas, and now authorities are looking for the suspects.

City Administrator Melissa Landin said on the city’s Facebook page the shrine was vandalized sometime last week.

Landin said after hearing there may have been vandalism to the site, she and her family went to the historic landmark and later posted photos to social media to help broaden the suspect search.

Woman caught with lighter, crowbar after man’s truck torched, vandalized, police say

“This is a designated historic landmark. People visit Don Pedrito from all over the world. Terribly sad,” Landin said in part in a Facebook post.

I stopped by the Don Pedro Jaramillo Shrine today after hearing there may have been some vandalism. My family and I came... Posted by City of Falfurrias on Friday, February 14, 2020

Don Pedrito Jaramillo, known as “the healer of Los Olmos creek," according to the Texas Tropical Trail Region’s website.

The shrine served as Jaramillo’s final resting place and visitors often leave flowers, prayers, photos and candles to honor him, per TTTR.

Texas Tropical Trail Region also took to Facebook and said they are also saddened by the damage.

So sad to see the vandalism at the Don Pedrito Jaramillo Shrine in Falfurrias. We visited this shrine during our January Partner Event. Posted by Texas Tropical Trail Region on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Anyone with more information on the vandalism is urged to contact the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department at (361) 325-3696.