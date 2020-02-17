Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information about robber who pulled handgun on 53-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a 53-year-old woman on Feb. 2 at Pilot Travel Center on 5619 I-10 East.

A man was caught on surveillance video walking into Pilot Travel Center and pulling out a handgun before demanding money from the register.

The female clerk handed the suspect money from the register before he “fled with the stolen money in an unknown direction,” according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

