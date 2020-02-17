NBPD investigating murder-suicide after officers find man, woman dead in vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are investigating a murder-suicide after finding a man and woman dead in a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers discovered the pair around 7:20 a.m. Monday at the Sage Apartments in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street.

They both had fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Police say they believe 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Logue, of New Braunfels, fatally shot 37-year-old Desiree Bernarducci, of New Braunfels, before turning the gun on himself.

Officials believe Logue and Bernarducci knew each other.

Authorities ordered autopsies for the pair to continue their investigation.