NBPD investigating murder-suicide after officers find man, woman dead in vehicle
Bodies found at Sage Apartments parking lot
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are investigating a murder-suicide after finding a man and woman dead in a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.
Officers discovered the pair around 7:20 a.m. Monday at the Sage Apartments in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street.
They both had fatal gunshot wounds, police said.
Police say they believe 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Logue, of New Braunfels, fatally shot 37-year-old Desiree Bernarducci, of New Braunfels, before turning the gun on himself.
Officials believe Logue and Bernarducci knew each other.
Authorities ordered autopsies for the pair to continue their investigation.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.