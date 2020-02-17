Police need help identifying robber of Chavez Food Store

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The San Antonio police are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect of a robbery that happened at Chavez Food Store in San Antonio.

The robbery happened on Jan. 18 at the Chavez Food Store at 803 Enrique M Barrera Parkway. Police said the suspect walked into the building and demanded money with a gun.

Police are asking to call Crime Stoppers if you have information on the suspect pictured above at 210-207-7579.