SAPD: Woman struck by sedan on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a sedan late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Zarzamora Street, not far from Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the woman said she lost her balance while walking when she was struck by the car.

Police said no charges will be filed against the driver, who did stop to render aid.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Her name and age were not released.