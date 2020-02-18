$1.69 a gallon?! Map shows where to get cheapest gas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices have fallen well below the $2 mark at many gas stations around San Antonio, according to Gas Buddy.

A list of the ten lowest prices per gallon shows Evers Star Food Mart at 5757 Evers Road with the cheapest prices in the city at $1.69 a gallon.

KSAT called the store to confirm the price and has not yet received a response.

“The statewide average for today in Texas is $2.09 which makes it cheapest state average in the whole country, tied with Missouri,” said AAA senior public affairs specialist Joshua Zuber.

AAA report: Gas prices expected to fall under $2 per gallon next week

Another store boasting cheap prices is the Valero at 1414 Loop 1604 at the corner of Military Drive W with gas at $1.81 a gallon.

Six stations are currently offering gas at $1.82 a gallon. Click here to view GasBuddy’s list of 10 lowest gas prices in San Antonio.

The gas price map for all of San Antonio can be found on GasBuddy.com.

“Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.