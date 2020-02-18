Man hospitalized after crews find him unconscious in smoke-filled home

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after firefighters pulled him out of a smoke-filled home northwest of downtown San Antonio.

Fire crews were called out to a rental property on Vance Jackson Road, near GardIna, after someone reported smelling smoke at the property.

Firefighters killed the door down and saw smoke had filled the home.

Crews rescued a man who was found unconscious and took him to the hospital.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by something electrical.