Man hospitalized after crews find him unconscious in smoke-filled home
Call reported northwest of downtown SA
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after firefighters pulled him out of a smoke-filled home northwest of downtown San Antonio.
Fire crews were called out to a rental property on Vance Jackson Road, near GardIna, after someone reported smelling smoke at the property.
Firefighters killed the door down and saw smoke had filled the home.
Crews rescued a man who was found unconscious and took him to the hospital.
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by something electrical.
