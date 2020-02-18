Man arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old girl who believed he was 17, per BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is behind bars after deputies arrested him on a warrant for sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the case dates back to mid-January after the 15-year-old made an outcry to her grandma, who then reported it to BCSO.

The girl said Christopher Jeremy Salazar, who she believed was 17, reached out to her through Instagram, BCSO said.

Christopher Salazar (KSAT)

The conversation then moved over to the Snapchat app, where it became sexual in nature, according to officials.

Salazar planned to meet up with the victim and later picked her up from school, BCSO said. Officials said he then took her to a home in San Antonio, where a sex act took place.

The girl reported the sexual assault to her grandmother after finding out Salazar was actually 19, BCSO said. The grandma then reported the sexual assault to deputies.

Officials said deputies arrested Salazar on the street while conducting surveillance.

Deputies also caught Salazar with edible THC products and ecstasy.

Salazar faces sexual assault of a child and felon in possession of a firearm charges. Additionally, he will be facing narcotics charges for the drugs, officials say.

BCSO said Salazar may have sexually explicit photos of the victim for which he may face more charges if the investigation finds he is in possession of them.

Salazar was already on probation for a felony count of robbery.

Officials said anyone with additional information related to the Salazar or the case is asked to call 210-335-6070.

Any parents or children who would like to take the Lures and Lies class, which teaches people about the signs of human trafficking, is asked to email stophumantrafficking@bexar.org.