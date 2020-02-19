Hill Country residents challenge the state to stop Vulcan quarry

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Comal County residents are suing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to stop the construction of a quarry they say will pollute the air with a lung-damaging contaminate, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Friends of Dry Comal Creek filed a lawsuit in Travis County court on Monday to overturn TCEQ's permit for a Vulcan Materials Co. rock-crushing facility. The facility will be a piece of a proposed limestone quarry, which Vulcan plans to place on a 1,500 acre site in the Hill Country between New Braunfels and Bulverde.

TCEQ commissioners unanimously approved the project in November following the recommendation of a state administrative law judge.

