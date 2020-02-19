KSAT12 News GMSA at 6, February 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, police are looking for a group of suspects after they robbed an ATM on the far West side.

A man is dead after he went airborne in his car on the Northwest side. Police say the man was driving at high speeds when he lost control, hit a tree and his vehicle rolled over into the Lutheran High School parking lot.

A man is recovering after his son cut his hand with a machete during an argument on the Southwest side. The man was treated on scene by EMS and the son was taken into custody.

Harlandale ISD school board is moving forward under the guidelines of a Texas Education Agency investigation, which involved mishandled contracts by the former superintendent, and a violation of the open meetings act. Harlandale ISD could face probation if it does not address academic and financial performance.

SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez will give the annual state of the district address.

Connect SA officials will give recommendations and funding possibilities to city council.

And, early voting continues today in Bexar county for the 2020 primary election.

