WATCH LIVE: Standoff ensues at SA home after man sets vehicle on fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has barricaded himself in a Northwest Side home after setting a vehicle on fire, according to San Antonio police.

The situation at the home in the 3400 block of Stonehaven Road has prompted a large response from local law enforcement, including SWAT team officers.

Police say the man remains barricaded and negotiators are on scene. He is accused of setting a vehicle on fire just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was seen coming out of the home around 12:30 p.m.

A man at the center of a standoff at a Northwest Side home is accused of setting a vehicle on fire on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (KSAT)

Arson investigators are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

More local news

Woman dies after deputy US Marshal hit her in wrong-way driving crash on 1604

Police identify man killed in rollover crash on Camp Bullis Road

Former employee arrested for sexually abusing child at Boysville, police say