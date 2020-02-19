WATCH LIVE: Standoff ensues at SA home after man sets vehicle on fire, police say
Man remains barricaded in home
SAN ANTONIO – A man has barricaded himself in a Northwest Side home after setting a vehicle on fire, according to San Antonio police.
The situation at the home in the 3400 block of Stonehaven Road has prompted a large response from local law enforcement, including SWAT team officers.
Police say the man remains barricaded and negotiators are on scene. He is accused of setting a vehicle on fire just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Smoke was seen coming out of the home around 12:30 p.m.
Arson investigators are also at the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
More local news
Woman dies after deputy US Marshal hit her in wrong-way driving crash on 1604
Police identify man killed in rollover crash on Camp Bullis Road
Former employee arrested for sexually abusing child at Boysville, police say
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.