SAPD: Son charged after cutting father with machete during argument

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody and another received treatment after a man was cut with a machete during a family altercation late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Alhambra Senior Apartment Homes in 7100 block of New Laredo Highway on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a man and his father got into an argument and the son used a machete to cut his father’s hand.

Police said the father was treated on scene by EMS and is expected to recover.

Authorities said the son was taken into custody and charges are pending. His name and age were not released.

Police also did not disclose why the argument occurred.